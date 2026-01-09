Video: From TV to Broadway... Whitney Leavitt Is Dancing Her Way to CHICAGO

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Whitney! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Broadway company of Chicago will welcome “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist and actress/breakout star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt. She will be making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, February 2, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre.

"Already the support that I've seen online has been overwhelming," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm so overwhelmed and I'm so grateful that people are even wanting to [come see me]. I gotta make a great show because I want to! I wanna fill those heels. They are really big heels to fill, but I'm just working really, really hard and hopefully put on a really, really great show."

Leavitt is an Utah-based actress and breakout cast member of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Whitney was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A millennial mom of three, she’s built a loyal digital following, amassing over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.

Being on Broadway has always been the dream for the reality star. "Just the other day I got tagged in a TikTok that I had made probably like five years ago. It was to a song from Fiddler on the Roof! In the caption, it said like, 'Fun fact, my dream was always to make it to Broadway...' but saying it as if it was never going to actually come true. So seeing that was from five years ago was just so surreal. Like, wow, we're having a full circle moment right now because I'm actually here doing it!"