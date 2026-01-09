Sarah Kinsley to Release New EP 'Fleeting' and Embark on Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York-based singer-songwriter and producer Sarah Kinsley will release her new EP, Fleeting, on February 13 via Verve Forecast/Fontana. The EP features the musician’s recent pop single of the same title, in addition to the new track “Lonely Touch,” out now.

Watch the music video:

In addition, a 30-date headline tour of North America and the UK/Ireland kicks off next Spring in Seattle on March 25th, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, and wrapping up at London KOKO’s on May 28th. Tickets are available HERE. Full tour listings can be found below.

The new EP also features a guest collaboration with British artist Paris Paloma on “After All,” Kinsley's first collaboration in the studio. Commenting on working with Sarah, Paris says “I’ve been a fan of Sarah’s for ages, and she’s been one of my top listened to artists for several years in a row, so when she asked me to collaborate I was so happy to work with her, and also to do something so swelling and emotive as this song ’after all,’ felt like a new direction for both of us, I’m incredibly excited for everyone to hear it.”

“‘Lonely Touch’ was written in one sitting after I watched the Luca Guadagnino film Queer," Kinsley said of the song. "It was inspired by a scene showing two lovers intertwining: their hands traveling under each other’s skin, moving through the body, feeling each other’s hearts.”

“This song is an homage to the vulnerability of longing, of yearning for a kind of touch that is undeniable and terrifying. It is a song about true intimacy: wanting to feel the edges of another's soul, becoming one in the dark together.”

“It really only felt right to create a music video with dance and movement, and with the help of my dear friends New York choreographer Madi O'Halloran and director Chloë Vivian Gottlieb, we made a visual piece that truly embodies the song: one capturing closeness and raw touch between people.”

The Fleeting EP is Kinsley's first body of music since the release of her acclaimed 2024 debut LP, Escaper, and was written in the back of cabs zipping across New York City and produced alongside friend and collaborator Jake Aron.

On the EP itself, Kinsley reflects, “The Fleeting EP is a collection of music scoring my return to a long lost sense of self. It is a record honouring love and desire. A deep promise to change. It is a promise to yearn, to long, to feel deeply and truly, despite knowing everything is fleeting.”

Sarah Kinsley Live 2026:

March 25 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

March 26 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

March 28 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

March 30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

March 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

April 1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

April 3 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

April 4 – Denver, CO – Marquis

April 7 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

April 8 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock Room

April 9 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 11 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft At Center Stage

April 12 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

April 14 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

April 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

April 17 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

April 18 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note Columbia

April 19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

April 21 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

April 22 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

April 23 – Quebec, QC – Le Studio TD

April 25 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

April 26 – Boston, MA – Royale

April 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 20 – Dublin, IE – The Button Factory

May 22 – Glasgow, UK – The Garage

May 23 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

May 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2

May 26 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

May 28 – London, UK – KOKO

Photo Credit: Florence Sullivan