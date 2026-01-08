Kathryn Hahn in Talks to Play 'Mother Gothel' In Live-Action TANGLED

Katherine Hahn is now in talks to play 'Mother Gothel' in Disney's live-action remake of Tangled. Since the new film was announced, online fans have lobbied for Hahn to be cast in the role, which was voiced in the original film by Donna Murphy.

Deadline reports that Hahn is now in conversations with Disney about joining the feature. Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft were confirmed to be starring in the film yesterday.

Scarlett Johansson had originally been announced to be in talks for the part. However, she backed away to film Batman II and The Exorcist reboot.

Filmmaker Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man will direct the movie. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. No further information regarding casting or music has been announced, though it is expected that Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's fan-favorite songs would be utilized.

Last October, BroadwayWorld reported that Disney was moving forward with the live-action remake, following previous reports that it had been shelved. At that time, Scarlett Johansson was in the running to play the villainous Mother Gothel, but she is no longer attached to the role.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line in 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.