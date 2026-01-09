HELL'S KITCHEN to Present 'Legends of Gospel Week' Honoring Donald Lawrence and More

In continued celebration of Dr. King’s life and enduring legacy, Hell's Kitchen on Broadway will present a special activation, “Legends of Gospel Week,” saluting the trailblazing gospel artists and faith leaders whose voices, artistry, and messages have inspired generations and advanced social change through music and purpose.

Currently starring in Hell's Kitchen is one of gospel music’s most legendary and iconic voices, Yolanda Adams, who appears in the production as “Miss Liza Jane.” A multi-GRAMMY Award–winning artist widely known as the “Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music,” Adams has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades. She has sold millions of albums worldwide and earned numerous accolades for her powerful ability to bridge gospel, R&B, jazz, and inspirational music—uplifting audiences with messages of faith, resilience, and hope both on and off the stage.

“Legends of Gospel Week” kicks off on Tuesday, January 20, honoring gospel legend Donald Lawrence, a GRAMMY Award–winning producer, composer, and trailblazer whose work has shaped gospel music for more than three decades. A 30-time Stellar Award winner and a member of both the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and the Black Music Hall of Fame, Lawrence’s influence spans music, film, and theater, inspiring generations through faith, excellence, and innovation.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, January 21, with a special Christian Cultural Center Takeover, including a salute to its visionary founder, Rev. Dr. A. R. Bernard, and a tribute to Darwin Hobbs, one of Christian Cultural Center’s most celebrated gospel artists. Rev. Dr. Bernard, founding pastor of Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York, is a nationally respected faith leader, author, and speaker whose more than four decades of ministry have empowered communities through leadership, education, and civic engagement. Darwin Hobbs, an esteemed gospel vocalist and worship leader, is known for beloved songs such as “Everyday” and “He Is,” and for collaborations with artists including Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, and Michael McDonald, as well as his dedication to mentorship and worship ministry.

The week concludes on Thursday, January 22, 2025, honoring pastor and two-time GRAMMY Award–winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker. A globally revered choir leader and worship innovator, Walker is best known for anthems such as “Every Praise” and “Souled Out.” As founder of Love Fellowship Tabernacle and leader of the Love Fellowship Choir, Walker has helped define contemporary gospel music by blending traditional church roots with modern sound and universal messages of praise and unity.

During this historic week, Hell's Kitchen will also present a special award honoring its own legend, Yolanda Adams. As part of “Legends of Gospel Week,” Adams will receive the Cissy Houston Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her lifelong and invaluable contributions to music and the profound impact she has had on communities around the world. This tribute further underscores Adams’ extraordinary legacy as an artist, leader, and global ambassador of faith through music.

Each evening during “Legends of Gospel Week” will also feature some of today’s premiere media personalities in gospel music. Tuesday, January 20, will be hosted by Audacy’s 94.7 Fm The Block's Toya Beasley; Wednesday, January 21, by SiriusXM Kirk Franklin’s Praise personality Meta Washington; and Thursday, January 22, will feature WBLS 107.5 FM’s Liz Black hosting the evening at HELL’S KITCHEN. Emmy Award winning Producer A. Curtis Farrow will Co-Host and serve as one of the post show talk-back Moderators alongside Beasley, Washington and Black all three nights.

Audiences attending select performances will also be invited to a special post-show talkback featuring Yolanda Adams, members of the cast, and the honored gospel legends. These conversations will explore creatively cultivating dreams and aspirations, doing the work required to manifest vision and purpose, and discovering how music and message align throughout the creative journey. Each performance will conclude with a special musical surprise.