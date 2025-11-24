Hot Tickets of the Week: BEETLEJUICE, STRANGER THINGS & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting November 24, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Beetlejuice

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.

Read More: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Cast Performs ‘Candela’ on TODAY

MJ the Musical

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Read More: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Gerianne Pérez

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things is the most Tony-winning play of the season! In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More: Watch 'Mind-Blowing' Moments From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW