WICKED: FOR GOOD Blu-ray Pre-Orders Now Available Including Exclusive Gift Set

With Wicked: For Good finally in theaters, pre-orders for physical copies of the film have officially opened. Newly released listings are previewing the home video release for the movie, which, according to Amazon, is tentatively arriving in stores on January 26, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The standard 4K Ultra HD release will include the theatrical version of the film on both 4K and Blu-ray. Also being released are a Limited Edition Steelbook and an Amazon exclusive giftset, which includes a keepsake box modelled after Emerald City. Currently, this set is priced at a hefty $229.99 on Amazon, though this will likely decrease closer to the release date. A two-pack, featuring both films, will also be available.

If the release is anything like Wicked: Part One, viewers can expect an in-depth bonus package including behind-the-scenes documentaries as well as deleted and extended scenes not included in the final cut.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal