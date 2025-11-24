Bradley Stryker, Tripp Taylor, and More Join JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

Additional casting has been announced for August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone which will play Broadway's Barrymore Theatre. Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner and recent recipient of the Academy Honorary Award Debbie Allen, previews will begin on Monday, March 30, 2026, with an official opening night set for Saturday, April 25, through Sunday, July 12, only.

Joining previously announced cast members Taraji P. Henson, Cedric “The Entertainer,” Joshua Boone, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson are Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,' Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,' Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,' and Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott.' Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow join the cast as understudies.

The design team for Joe Turner's Come and Gone features Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner David Gallo (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Justin Ellington (sound design), and Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design) with casting by Casting by ARC. Joe Turner's Come and Gone is lead produced by Brian Anthony Moreland with 101 Productions, Ltd. serving as general managers.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner's Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner.

As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis's journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction, and healing from a past marked by pain. Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience, and renewal.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone is the second installment in Wilson's American Century Cycle — his groundbreaking ten-play series chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. This long-awaited revival brings Wilson's enduring legacy back to Broadway, reaffirming the urgent, timeless relevance of his work.