Video: Bellini’s I PURITANI at the Metropolitan Opera

Get a first look at The Metropolitan Opera's new staging of Vincenzo Bellini’s I Puritani, marking the company’s first new production of the opera in nearly 50 years.

The bel canto masterpiece opens the Met’s 2025–26 season with performances running from December 31 through January 18. The new production is directed by Charles Edwards, who makes his Met directorial debut following numerous collaborations with the company as a set designer. Marco Armiliato conducts a cast led by soprano Lisette Oropesa as Elvira and tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Arturo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as Riccardo and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Giorgio.

Set during the English Civil War, I Puritani centers on political division, personal loyalty, and Bellini’s signature long lyrical vocal lines. The opera was written specifically for four virtuosic singers and remains one of the most demanding works in the bel canto repertory.

Video cameras will be in operation during the January 6 and January 10 performances as part of the Met’s Live in HD cinema transmission series.