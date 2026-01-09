Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour Stars Perform Acoustic 'Not My Father's Son'

Be the first to get a sneak peek of Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” and Noah Silverman singing an acoustic version of “Not My Father's Son” at the Beverly O’Neill Theater in Long Beach, CA, during the North American tour of KINKY BOOTS, with accompaniment by Callum Murphy on guitar.

“Not My Father's Son” is written by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony® Award-winner Cyndi Lauper.

The North American tour of KINKY BOOTS opened on November 19, 2025, at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY and continues its run across North America, making stops in cities including Boston, Hartford, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, and Detroit. Dates continue to be announced; for a complete list of tour stops, visit KinkyBootsMusical.com.

The North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes Direction Recreated by DB Bonds, Choreography Recreated by Rusty Mowery, Music Supervision by Will Van Dyke, and Casting by Murnane Casting. The tour production stage manager is Nate Coffey.

The KINKY BOOTS creative team includes Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book), Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Original Direction and Choreography), Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of KINKY BOOTS is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway. The original Broadway production of KINKY BOOTS was produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.

KINKY BOOTS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.