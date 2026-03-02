Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 2, 2026- New Look At MAYBE HAPPY ENDING On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're back with all the latest buzz from the stage and beyond, so grab your coffee and get caught up! Today, meet the stars of THE LOST BOYS in a special video roundtable, and dive into how director Diane Paulus is reimagining the musical classic MASQUERADE. See new photos from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING with Hannah Kevitt and Darren Criss (and learn about the just-released block of tickets!). Plus, check out the must-watch trailers for the MR. BURTON biopic and Adam Seidel’s ORIGINAL SOUND, and relive Patti LuPone’s heartfelt rendition of “Time After Time” from her tour here. And don’t miss fresh reviews, industry updates, and the biggest headlines from around the BroadwayWorld, including casting news with Billy Porter and company, Ariana Grande's award show plans here, and exclusive shots of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in POWER BALLAD. Let’s jump into all that’s lighting up the stage!