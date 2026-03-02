Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 2, 2026- New Look At MAYBE HAPPY ENDING On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're back with all the latest buzz from the stage and beyond, so grab your coffee and get caught up! Today, meet the stars of THE LOST BOYS in a special video roundtable, and dive into how director Diane Paulus is reimagining the musical classic MASQUERADE. See new photos from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING with Hannah Kevitt and Darren Criss (and learn about the just-released block of tickets!). Plus, check out the must-watch trailers for the MR. BURTON biopic and Adam Seidel’s ORIGINAL SOUND, and relive Patti LuPone’s heartfelt rendition of “Time After Time” from her tour here. And don’t miss fresh reviews, industry updates, and the biggest headlines from around the BroadwayWorld, including casting news with Billy Porter and company, Ariana Grande's award show plans here, and exclusive shots of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in POWER BALLAD. Let’s jump into all that’s lighting up the stage!
But first...
Thursday, March 5
2026 Olivier Award nominations announced
Burnout Paradise opens Off-Broadway
Friday, March 6
Death of a Salesman begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, March 8
Bug closes on Broadway
All Out closes on Broadway
Video: Benjamin Pajak, Jennifer Duka, and Miguel Gil Talk THE LOST BOYS
The Lost Boys stars Benjamin Pajak, Jennifer Duka, and Miguel Gil join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a special preview conversation. Check out the video here!
Video: Meet the Mastermind Behind MASQUERADE, Diane Paulus
Totally reinventing one of the most beloved musicals of all time is no small feat and Diane Paulus is very aware. As the architect of the most inventive, immersive musical of the season, she knows that spectacular results only come after months, and in this case, years of preparation. Watch in this video as she explains more about how she conceptualized the Masquerade experience.
|
Photos: Hannah Kevitt and Darren Criss in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING; New Block of Tickets Released
All new photos have been released from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, featuring the show's new star, Hannah Kevitt as 'Claire', alongside Darren Criss as 'Oliver.' Plus, a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, November 22, 2026.
| Video: MR. BURTON Biopic Sets U.S. Release Date for March; Watch the Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
A U.S. release date has been set for Mr. Burton, the film chronicling the true story of legendary actor Richard Burton. The movie will arrive in theaters and on digital platforms from Samuel Goldwyn Films on March 20. Check out the trailer.. (more...)
| Video: Patti LuPone Sings 'Time After Time' from MATTERS OF THE HEART Tour
by Joshua Wright
Watch Patti LuPone perform Time After Time from her MATTERS OF THE HEART tour. The concert plays the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco on March 1, 2026.. (more...)
Video/Photos: Watch the Trailer for Adam Seidel's ORIGINAL SOUND
Video: First Look at 'Trouble' From THE MUSIC MAN National Tour
Video: THE WILD PARTY First Day with the Encores! Orchestra
|Photos: Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd in New POWER BALLAD Character Posters
by Josh Sharpe
Power Ballad, the new musical comedy film, has released character posters featuring lead stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. The movie will hold its world premiere this weekend at the Dublin International Film Festival, ahead of its forthcoming theatrical release.. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A private presentation of a new Broadway-bound production of Douglas Carter Beane’s Tony-nominated 2006 play, The Little Dog Laughed, will be held in New York City.. . (more...)
2025 Recipients Revealed For The American Theater Wing's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative
by Stephi Wild
The American Theater Wing has announced the 2025 recipients of the prestigious Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, supporting emerging theater talent. Learn more here!. (more...)
NYC Cultural Affairs Allocates $74.3 Million in Grants to 1,171 Organizations
by Stephi Wild
The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) has announced that it is distributing $74.3 million in grants for 1,171 cultural organizations across New York City through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2026 Cultural Development Fund. . (more...)
Stage Door Foundation Launches NEW NEXT NOW for Musical Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Stage Door Foundation revealed the artists and productions who will debut NEW NEXT NOW, a ground-breaking pipeline for the development of new musicals.. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Pasadena Playhouse's production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, led by Jefferson Mays, and directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, is running now through Sunday, March 15, 2026. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Ariana Grande Won't Attend 2026 Actors Awards Due to Tour Rehearsals
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande is not expected to attend the 2026 Actor Awards this Sunday due to the rehearsal schedule for her highly anticipated eternal sunshine tour, which kicks off in June.. (more...)
Betty Who Is Writing A Musical With Ilana Peña; First Listen
by Michael Major
Betty Who has released a first listen to the new musical she is writing with Ilana Peña. The Hadestown alum took to Instagram to share a snippet of an untitled song from the upcoming musical. Watch the video!. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Seeks One Millionth Ticket Holder and Launches Golden Ticket Contest
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Operation Mincemeat is seeking its one millionth ticket holder, and has revealed details about the Golden Ticket contest. Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour.. (more...)
Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman to Return to SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following a collaboration last year, Audible Theater and TOGETHER will present the return of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, and directed by Ian Rickson, to launch their 2026 season.. (more...)
OH, MARY! to Celebrate Mary's Husband's Inauguration with 165 Tickets Available for $5
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On the 165th Anniversary of Mary’s Husband’s Inauguration – 165 balcony seats will be available to purchase for $5.00 (a balcony seat for a Lincoln, get it?).. (more...)
Transport Group To Present LIZA! AT 80: A CELEBRATION IN SONG AND DANCE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Transport Group will present Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, celebrating the legendary performer’s extraordinary career and 80th birthday.. (more...)
Rob McClure, Joe Morton, & Steven Pasquale Join CBS Legal Drama CUPERTINO
by Josh Sharpe
Stage stars Rob McClure, Joe Morton, and Steven Pasquale have joined the cast of Cupertino, a new CBS legal drama series from writing and producing team Robert and Michelle King.. (more...)
HAMNET To Stream Exclusively on Peacock This March
by Josh Sharpe
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, will be available to stream beginning March 6 exclusively on Peacock. The movie is led by Jessie Buckley, in her Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning role, alongside Paul Mescal. . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
