HAMNET To Stream Exclusively on Peacock This March

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, will be available to stream beginning March 6 exclusively on Peacock. The movie is led by Jessie Buckley, in her Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning role, alongside Paul Mescal.

Hamnet won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Actress Drama, as well as two BAFTA Awards for Outstanding British Film and Best Leading Actress. The film is also nominated for eight Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Actress in a Leading Role, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Achievement in Casting, Original Score and Production Design.

The film tells of the love story between William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jesse Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. But before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak that serves as inspiration for his play Hamlet.

The movie also features performances from two-time Academy Award nominee Emily Watson and award-winning actor Joe Alwyn. The film was photographed by Academy Award nominee Łukasz Żal, and co-produced by three-time BAFTA Award nominee Liza Marshall, Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Academy Award winner Sam Mendes, and three-time Academy Award-winning producer Steven Spielberg.

Hamnet is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 New York Times bestselling novel, which has sold 2 million copies in the UK and US and has been translated into 40 languages. O'Farrell worked with Zhao on the film's screenplay. The book has also been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti and was recently played in the West End in a production directed by Erica Whyman.

Photo Credit: Universal