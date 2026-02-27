Video: MR. BURTON Biopic Sets U.S. Release Date for March; Watch the Trailer





A U.S. release date has been set for Mr. Burton, the film chronicling the true story of legendary actor Richard Burton. The movie will arrive in theaters and on digital platforms from Samuel Goldwyn Films on March 20. It debuted in UK theaters in April 2025.

Mr. Burton tells the true story of the relationship between Port Talbot schoolmaster Philip Burton and a wild young schoolboy called Richard Jenkins, the son of a wayward drunk. Richard dreamed of becoming an actor, but his ambitions were in danger of being derailed by a combination of family trouble, the pressure of war, and his own lack of discipline. After Burton realized his student's potential, he committed to helping Jenkins through his troubles and eventually would go on to adopt the actor-in-training.

The movie stars Harry Lawtey as the young Richard Jenkins (later Burton), with Emmy nominee Toby Jones as Philip Burton. From director Marc Evans and from the producer of the three-time Academy Award-winning The Brutalist, the film also stars Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Lesley Manville (Broadway's Oedipus).

Richard Burton was a Shakespearean and acting virtuoso, appearing in a plethora of screen and stage productions. He won a Tony Award for his performance in the musical Camelot, where he appeared opposite Julie Andrews.

Photo credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films