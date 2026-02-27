Ariana Grande Won't Attend 2026 Actors Awards Due to Tour Rehearsals

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ariana Grande is not expected to attend the 2026 Actor Awards this Sunday. Despite receiving a nomination for her performance as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, E! News reports that the performer will miss the awards ceremony due to the rehearsal schedule for her highly anticipated eternal sunshine tour, which kicks off in June.

At the Actors Awards, she is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role alongside Odessa A’zion, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor, who took home the Golden Globe award in the respective category.

Grande was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her performance as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, along with Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for the first film. Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo recently won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their acclaimed performance of Defying Gravity.

The majority of the 2026 dates for 'the eternal sunshine tour' take place in North America, with stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Her tour will conclude with five London dates in August. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. Take a look at the full lineup here.

In previous interviews, Grande has shared that she is currently focusing primarily on her acting career and that the 2026 tour will likely be her last one for the foreseeable future. For the screen, she has booked roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Other notable nominees at the 2026 Actor Awards include Kate Hudson, who received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the musical Song Sung Blue. In the realm of television, Tony Award winner Sarah Snook received a nomination for All Her Fault, Tony nominee Billy Crudup was nominated for The Morning Show, Tony nominee Jean Smart was nominated for Hacks, and Tony winner Martin Short was nominated for Only Murders in the Building. See the full list here.

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, produced by Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas