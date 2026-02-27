Rob McClure, Joe Morton, & Steven Pasquale Join CBS Legal Drama CUPERTINO

More Broadway stars have joined the cast of Cupertino, a new CBS legal drama series from writing and producing team Robert and Michelle King. According to Deadline, Rob McClure, Joe Morton, and Steven Pasquale will play recurring guest roles in the show.

Cupertino is described as a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows Michael (Mike Colter), an attorney who refuses to back down after being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up.

He soon joins forces with another recently fired attorney Olivia (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against those who control Silicon Valley.

McClure plays Bo, a prospective client of Michael and Olivia. Morton is Michael's overbearing celebrity lawyer father, Bayard, and Pasquale is Ry, a Silicon Valley lawyer. The trio joins Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, who appears in the series regular role of Renee, and Ella Stiller, playing a law firm assistant named Christy.

The series has received a series order for the 2026-27 season, with the exact premiere date to be announced. The series is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer for King Size Productions and CBS Studios.

Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway credits include Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon In Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport, and Avenue Q; as well as Where’s Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!.

Joe Morton is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Rowan / Eli Pope in Shonda Rhimes' groundbreaking series “Scandal.” He made his Broadway debut in Hair, earned a Tony Award nomination for the musical Raisin, and most recently portrayed the activist and comedian Dick Gregory to great acclaim in the play Turn Me Loose, for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award, among many others, including the NAACP Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award. He has appeared in more than 70 films including The Brother From Another Planet (as The Brother), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed, Of Mice and Men, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.

Steven Pasquale was most recently seen Off-Broadway in High Spirits, Teeth, Here We Are, and Assassins. His Broadway credits include American Son, Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. He is best known for his role as the New York City Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Sean Garrity in the series Rescue Me. He made his television debut on the HBO series Six Feet Under.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy/Bruce Glikas/Jennifer Broski