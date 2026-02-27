Betty Who Is Writing A Musical With Ilana Peña; First Listen

Betty Who has released a first listen to the new musical she is writing with Ilana Peña. The Hadestown alum took to Instagram to share a snippet of an untitled song from the upcoming musical.

"a new musical about life after death by Betty Who and Ilana Peña," Who captioned the post.

There are no other details on the musical, such as a plot, title, or timeline, currently available. The caption does confirm that the musical is original and not based on any existing property.

About Betty Who

Betty Who is known for her 2014 single “Somebody Loves You,” soundtracking Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot with “All Things,” forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry. Who made her Broadway debut as 'Persephone' in Hadestown in 2023.

About Ilana Peña

Peña is the writer, director, showrunner, and creator of Diary of a Future President on Disney+. She was also a writer on the hit musical television series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.