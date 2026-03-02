Tyne Daly, Max von Essen and More to Star in BRIGADOON at Pasadena Playhouse

The cast has been revealed for Brigadoon at Pasadena Playhouse! The cast will feature Tony Award and six time Emmy Award Winner Tyne Daly as Widow Lundie (previously Mr. Lundie), Tony Award Nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita) as Tommy Albright, Broadway’s Betsy Morgan(Kimberly Akimbo, The King and I, A Little Night Music) as Fiona MacLaren, Broadway’s Happy Anderson(The Merchant of Venice, Netflix’s Mindhunter) as Jeff Douglas, and Broadway’s Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) as Charlie Dalrymple in Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon (May 13 – June 14, 2026) in a new adaptation by Alexandra Silber, inspired by the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon will be directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman, who made her Broadway choreographic debut with The Notebook. Additional casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.



Two American travelers lose their way in the Scottish Highlands and stumble upon Brigadoon—a mysterious village that appears for just one day every hundred years. With its lush score, live orchestra, sweeping choreography, and a newly adapted book, this beloved classic is a heart-stirring journey into a world where time stands still, and love defies all logic. Featuring the Lerner & Loewe Broadway standards “Almost Like Being In Love” and “The Heather on the Hill,” let yourself be swept away by one of the most romantic musicals ever written, as timeless as the legend itself.

