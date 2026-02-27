Luke Macfarlane, Cooper Koch and Billy Porter to Star in THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED Presentation

A private presentation of a new Broadway-bound production of Douglas Carter Beane’s Tony-nominated 2006 play, The Little Dog Laughed, will be held on Wednesday, March 4 in New York City.

Beane’s savage comedy about a Hollywood agent struggling to manage a rising movie-star client’s career—and his secret relationship with a male escort—will star Luke MacFarlane (TV: “Brothers and Sisters,” “Platonic,” “Shifting Gears,” Film: Bros, Broadway: The Normal Heart), Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Cooper Koch (TV: “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” Film: They/Them), and Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Shuffle Along, TV: “Pose”), in a revised version of the role of the agent, for which Julie White won a 2007 Tony Award.

Sheryl Kaller (Broadway: Next Fall, Mothers and Sons) will direct. Producers are Barbara Manocherian, Tom Smedes, Roy Gabay and Chris Burney.