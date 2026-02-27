Photos: Hannah Kevitt and Darren Criss in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING; New Block of Tickets Released

All new photos have been released from Maybe Happy Ending, featuring the show's new star, Hannah Kevitt as "Claire", alongside Darren Criss as "Oliver." Check out the photos below!

Plus, the show has announced that a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The cast on Broadway currently stars Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, “Glee,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Hannah Kevitt (Back to the Future, Broadway), Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”), Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song) as well as Steven Huynh (“Blue Bloods”, CBS); Daniel May (Flower Drum Song, Broadway; Soft Power, Signature Theatre), Christopher James Tamayo (Les Miserables, National Tour) and Claire Kwon (Almost Famous, Broadway) who round out the production as the Standbys.

Darren Criss will play his final performance on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The role of “Claire” is currently being played by Standby Hannah Kevitt who started on Tuesday, February 17 and is playing the role full time through Thursday, April 2. She will be followed next by current Standby Claire Kwon who will play “Claire” from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17.

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.