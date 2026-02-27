Photos: Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd in New POWER BALLAD Character Posters

Power Ballad, the new musical comedy film, has released character posters featuring lead stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. The movie will hold its world premiere this weekend at the Dublin International Film Festival, ahead of its forthcoming theatrical release this June.

The world premiere screening will serve as the closing to the festival, taking place on March 1 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Rudd and Jonas are both expected to be in attendance, along with writer/director/producer John Carney. Tickets for the screening and more information are available here.

Following its world premiere, Power Ballad will head to SXSW for its North American premiere on Saturday, March 14, before opening nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer (Rudd), who crosses paths with fading boyband star Danny (Jonas). After striking up an unlikely friendship, the duo returns to their respective worlds, where they discover the significant impact of this chance meeting on their lives.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunket, and Jack Reynor.

Rudd's recent credits include Season 3 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Death of a Unicorn, and Anaconda. Onstage, he appeared in the Broadway productions of The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Twelfth Night, Three Days of Rain, and Grace.

Jonas began his career on stage at the age of eight, booking his first gig as Tiny Tim in an off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol in 2000 at Madison Square Garden. He went on to perform in theatrical productions of Annie Get Your Gun (2001), Beauty and the Beast (2002), Les Misérables (2003), The Sound of Music (2003), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012), The Last Five Years (2025), and more.