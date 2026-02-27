Transport Group To Present LIZA! AT 80: A CELEBRATION IN SONG AND DANCE

Transport Group will present Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, celebrating the legendary performer’s extraordinary career and 80th birthday. The event will take place—for one night only—on Thursday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall. The evening will be the twelfth presentation in the company’s Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Liza! at 80 will be directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, a five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner, with musical direction by Joey Chancey. Hannah Oren serves as Creative Producer and Merri Sugarman, CSA serves as Casting Director, with original arrangements by Chancey and orchestrations by Adam Jones. The script for the evening will be written by Liza Minnelli, created with Oren. The concert marks the company’s third concert at Carnegie Hall, following sold-out benefit performances of Hello, Dolly! in 2025 and Follies in 2024. The evening is produced in collaboration with Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

The all-star tribute concert will celebrate Ms. Minnelli’s more than 60-year career and feature musical selections spanning the EGOT winner’s entire body of work with a focus on her inextricable collaborations with John Kander & Fred Ebb, including Cabaret; The Rink; Liza With a “Z”; and New York, New York. The concert also celebrates the March publication of her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! (Hachette/Grand Central Publishing). Each patron will receive a copy of this memoir, autographed by Liza Minnelli.

Liza! at 80, which will be performed by a 30-piece orchestra, will feature classic songs from Ms. Minnelli’s career, performed by a lineup of all-star performers, as well as backstage stories and firsthand anecdotes, and selections of Bob Fosse’s original choreography reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy.

is an indomitable force in the entertainment world, a true icon whose career spans over six decades. Throughout her career, Minnelli has been known for her electrifying stage presence. Her remarkable contributions to the arts have earned her many prestigious honors. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture. Beyond these accolades, Minnelli has received numerous other international awards and has passionately advocated for various causes, including HIV/AIDS and charitable organizations benefiting human rights.