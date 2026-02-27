Video: Patti LuPone Sings 'Time After Time' from MATTERS OF THE HEART Tour





Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone is currently touring her theatrical concert MATTERS OF THE HEART, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its original Broadway engagement. Check out video of LuPone performing Time After Time from the concert below.

Originally conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, MATTERS OF THE HEART explores the crimes, affairs, and mysteries of the heart through more than two dozen love songs. The program spans Broadway standards and selections by contemporary songwriters, woven together in a theatrical evening of storytelling and music.

The concert features musical direction by Joseph Thalken. Original arrangements were by Dick Gallagher, with additional arrangements by Thalken. The evening was written by John Weidman with additional material by Jeffrey Richman and features The Four Play String Quartet.

MATTERS OF THE HEART previously played on Broadway and in London’s West End and has toured nationally and internationally.

The tour continues with a performance at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco on Sunday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m., followed by stops in Pittsburgh, Fairfax, Boca Raton, and Ridgefield.

Tickets are available through each venue’s box office and official websites.