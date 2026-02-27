On March 4, 2026 – the 165th Anniversary of Mary’s Husband’s Inauguration – 165 balcony seats will be available to purchase for $5.00 (a balcony seat for a Lincoln, get it?). The tickets will be available via an in-person rush at the Lyceum Theatre on March 4, 2026. Mary’s Husband was inaugurated as the 16th President of the United States on March 4, 1861.

IN-PERSON RUSH DETAILS:

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 165 balcony tickets to Oh, Mary! will be available for $5 via in-person rush. The in-person rush will begin when the Lyceum Theatre box office opens at 10:00 AM ET. Those in line for the box office will have the opportunity to purchase one (1) or two (2) tickets, per person, until the 165 tickets are claimed. Cash in Mary’s Husband’s likeness is strongly preferred. Following the sale of the first 165 rush tickets, general rush and day-of sales will resume at the box office. $5 rush tickets are only valid for the 7:30 PM performance on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Seat locations will be assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and may be partial view.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Tony and Obie Award winner John Cameron Mitchell as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln,” Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband,’ Simu Liu as ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone,’ and Tony Macht as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.’ Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company at the historic Lyceum Theatre.Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

As previously announced, tickets for Oh, Mary! are now on sale through July 5, 2026. General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $58.00 (including fees) and are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍