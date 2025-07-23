Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More

Video: Peter Dinklage Discusses Challenges of Live Shakespeare on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

by Josh Sharpe

Amid rehearsals for Twelfth Night at Shakespeare in the Park, Peter Dinklage visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new production, along with his role in the new series Dexter: Resurrection. Watch the interview! . (more...)

Video: GODSPELL Documentary Sets World Premiere at TIFF; Watch a New Clip

The new documentary about the original Toronto production of Godspell, directed by Nick Davis and produced by Judd Apatow, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.. (more...)

Video: A CHORUS LINE Original Cast Will Reunite for Panel Discussion- Tune In Friday at 3pm

Now, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will celebrate the history of this groundbreaking musical with a panel discussion featuring original 1975 cast members Kelly Bishop, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, and Donna McKechnie. Tune in of Friday, July 25 at 3pm ET to watch the full video live!. (more...)