Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 24
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4
Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary
Video: Be Amazed with a Sneak Peek of AMAZE
Are you ready to be amazed? Jamie Allan brings his magic show, Amaze, to New World Stages this summer. Watch in this video as he gives us a special sneak peek!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/20/25 - SUNSET BLVD. Tops the List in Closing Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/20/2025.
Jennifer Nettles’ GIULIA Musical and More Set for PAC NYC 2026 Season
Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed new productions to take the stage in early 2026: Gems, choreographed by Benjamin Millepied, and more. See the full lineup here!
| Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Perform to Cheer Up Stephen Colbert Following THE LATE SHOW Cancellation
by Stephi Wild
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026. To cheer up Colbert and his audience, Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Weird' Al Yankovic stopped by during last night's episode to perform Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida.' Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW New Broadway Footage
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, including never-before-seen production footage. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Video: Peter Dinklage Discusses Challenges of Live Shakespeare on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Video: GODSPELL Documentary Sets World Premiere at TIFF; Watch a New Clip
Photos/Video: First-Look at Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Roku has released a trailer and first look photos for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer, featuring Broadway's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Andrew Rannells as celebrity bakers. Check them out now!. (more...)
Video: A CHORUS LINE Original Cast Will Reunite for Panel Discussion- Tune In Friday at 3pm
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Perform to Cheer Up Stephen Colbert Following THE LATE SHOW Cancellation
| Photos: Jess Folley, Todrick Hall and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in London
by Stephi Wild
As Burlesque the Musical has its official gala opening in the West End tonight, new production photos have been released. Check out the all new photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: MAMMA MIA! Returns to the Winter Garden Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
The box office is open for the Broadway return of Mamma Mia! The beloved musical resumes performances in New York City on Saturday, August 2, with an opening night celebration held on Thursday, August 14. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Rolling Thunder is about to have its New York City premiere! The musical features a book by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett and is directed by Kenneth Ferrone. Catch a first look at the cast in action here.. (more...)
