 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 23, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! As you sip your coffee and get ready for a new day on (and around) the Great White Way, catch up on all the latest headlines you might have missed. Jamie Allan’s magic show AMAZE is set to dazzle at New World Stages this summer—don’t miss a look behind the scenes! SUNSET BLVD. topped the Broadway grosses for its final week, while PAC NYC revealed an exciting lineup—led by Jennifer Nettles in the new musical GIULIA. Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Weird' Al Yankovic teamed up to lift spirits on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show after news of its cancellation, while the new STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW trailer features some Broadway magic of its own. In London, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL released hot new production photos, and in NYC, the MAMMA MIA! marquee is up for the show’s Broadway return! Plus, big news for fans everywhere: THE NOTEBOOK tour dates and cast have been revealed. Dive in below for these highlights, industry insights, fun games, and much more—your day in theatre starts now!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Thursday, July 24
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 4
Ginger Twinsies opens Off-Broadway
Friday, July 25
A Chorus Line on Broadway 50th Anniversary

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image
Video: Be Amazed with a Sneak Peek of AMAZE

Are you ready to be amazed? Jamie Allan brings his magic show, Amaze, to New World Stages this summer. Watch in this video as he gives us a special sneak peek!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/20/25 - SUNSET BLVD. Tops the List in Closing Week

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/20/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image
Jennifer Nettles’ GIULIA Musical and More Set for PAC NYC 2026 Season

Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed new productions to take the stage in early 2026: Gems, choreographed by Benjamin Millepied, and more. See the full lineup here!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Perform to Cheer Up Stephen Colbert Following THE LATE SHOW Cancellation
by Stephi Wild
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026. To cheer up Colbert and his audience, Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Weird' Al Yankovic stopped by during last night's episode to perform Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida.' Watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image Video: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW New Broadway Footage
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, including never-before-seen production footage. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image Video: Peter Dinklage Discusses Challenges of Live Shakespeare on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
by Josh Sharpe
Amid rehearsals for Twelfth Night at Shakespeare in the Park, Peter Dinklage visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new production, along with his role in the new series Dexter: Resurrection. Watch the interview! . (more...)

Video: GODSPELL Documentary Sets World Premiere at TIFF; Watch a New Clip
by Josh Sharpe
The new documentary about the original Toronto production of Godspell, directed by Nick Davis and produced by Judd Apatow, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First-Look at Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Roku has released a trailer and first look photos for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer, featuring Broadway's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Andrew Rannells as celebrity bakers. Check them out now!. (more...)

Video: A CHORUS LINE Original Cast Will Reunite for Panel Discussion- Tune In Friday at 3pm
by Nicole Rosky
Now, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will celebrate the history of this groundbreaking musical with a panel discussion featuring original 1975 cast members Kelly Bishop, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, and Donna McKechnie. Tune in of Friday, July 25 at 3pm ET to watch the full video live!. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Perform to Cheer Up Stephen Colbert Following THE LATE SHOW Cancellation
by Stephi Wild
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026. To cheer up Colbert and his audience, Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Weird' Al Yankovic stopped by during last night's episode to perform Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida.' Watch the video here!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image Photos: Jess Folley, Todrick Hall and More in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in London
by Stephi Wild
As Burlesque the Musical has its official gala opening in the West End tonight, new production photos have been released.  Check out the all new photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image Photos: MAMMA MIA! Returns to the Winter Garden Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
The box office is open for the Broadway return of Mamma Mia! The beloved musical resumes performances in New York City on Saturday, August 2, with an opening night celebration held on Thursday, August 14. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2025- SUNSET BLVD. Tops the Grosses in Final Week and More Image Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Rolling Thunder is about to have its New York City premiere!  The musical features a book by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett and is directed by Kenneth Ferrone.  Catch a first look at the cast in action here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Jerry Mitchell and Helen Park Developing Musical Adaptation of Korean Film DANCING QUEEN
by Joshua Wright
CJ ENM is adapting the hit 2012 film Dancing Queen into a stage musical with Tony-winning Broadway creatives, planning a 2027 premiere in Korea ahead of international expansion.. (more...)
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Appoints Laura Steinberger as Director of Finance
by Stephi Wild
Hudson Valley Shakespeare has appointed Laura Steinberger as Director of Finance. Steinberger brings experience in nonprofit leadership, strategic financial management, and business operations. Learn more here!. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Introduction To Producer Development & Mentorship Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings. Up next is a Free Introduction to their Producer Development & Mentorship Program.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Full Cast and Cities Set For THE NOTEBOOK Tour
by Stephi Wild
The full cast and 2025-26 tour route have been announced for the upcoming tour of THE NOTEBOOK, which kicks off this September. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Jerry Herman's MRS. SANTA CLAUS World Premiere Canceled At Goodspeed
by Joshua Wright
Goodspeed Musicals has updated its 2025 season lineup, replacing the world premiere of Mrs. Santa Claus with a production of White Christmas, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.. (more...)
HAMILTON Will Offer 1000 $10 Tickets For 10th Anniversary Matinee Performance
by Stephi Wild
In honor of the 10th anniversary performance of Hamilton, an expanded digital lottery will take place for a fan-filled matinee performance on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.. (more...)
House Republicans Aim to Have Kennedy Center Opera House Renamed for Melania Trump
by Chloe Rabinowitz
House Republicans are aiming to have The Kennedy Center’s opera house renamed in honor of Melania Trump. Learn more about the proposed name change to the venue here.. (more...)
Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More to Star in QUEENS at MTC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the cast for their Off-Broadway production of Queens by Martyna Majok. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets here.. (more...)
Filmed Version of BAT OUT OF HELL Will Come to The Big Screen in Autumn 2025
by Stephi Wild
This Halloween, witness the world premiere cinema event of Bat Out of Hell: The Musical—starring the explosive cast of the West End production! Learn more here!. (more...)
Tickets On Sale Now For ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Tickets are now on sale for Romy & Michele: The Musical, a new Off-Broadway production based on the cult-classic film Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion.. (more...)
Sharna Burgess, Paige Davis and More Join PEN PALS at DR2 Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pen Pals Off-Broadway has revealed new additions to the rotating cast: Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis, plus more! See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Daniel Radcliffe

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Impossible things are happening every day.”

Cinderella

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos