Jerry Herman's MRS. SANTA CLAUS World Premiere Canceled At Goodspeed

Goodspeed Musicals has announced a change to its 2025 season lineup. The previously scheduled highly anticipated world premiere of Mrs. Santa Claus, set to run from November 14 through December 28, will be replaced by a new production of White Christmas at the Goodspeed Opera House.

Mrs. Santa Clauzse was based on the 1996 made-for-television film of the same name, which starred Angela Lansbury in the title role. Written by Mark Saltzman with music and lyrics by legendary composer Jerry Herman, the CBS film was heralded at the time as the first original musical written for television since Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in 1957.

Set in 1910, the story follows Anna Claus, who, feeling underappreciated at the North Pole, sets out on her own adventure and crash-lands in New York City. During her time away from Santa, she becomes involved with labor reform, women’s suffrage, and immigrant communities on the Lower East Side - all while finding renewed purpose and independence.

The original film featured a score by Jerry Herman and choreography by Rob Marshall, with costumes by Bob Mackie. It received strong viewership during its original broadcast and was nominated for several Emmy Awards. The stage adaptation had been expected to expand upon the original teleplay by incorporating new material for its theatrical debut, with a book by playwright Alexis Scheer.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a treasured holiday musical that has delighted audiences around the world. While we are disappointed that we aren’t able to produce Mrs. Santa Claus this season, we look forward to working on future projects with all of our Mrs. Santa Claus partners and are pleased that Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph White Christmas,” said Donna Lynn Hilton, Goodspeed’s artistic director.

With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, White Christmas will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. The production will feature music supervision by Larry Blank and music direction by Adam Souza. Donna Lynn Hilton serves as Artistic Director, with Michael Fling as Associate Artistic Director.

The rest of the season remains unchanged. The 2025 lineup will open with Ragtime (April 25–June 15), followed by the 20th anniversary production of All Shook Up (June 27–August 17), and a 50th anniversary production of A Chorus Line (September 5–October 26). White Christmas will now conclude the season from November 14 through December 28.

All tickets purchased for Mrs. Santa Claus will be honored for the same date/time for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. New tickets will be mailed to all ticket holders. If they wish to exchange tickets or request a refund, ticket holders may call the Box Office.