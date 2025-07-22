Tickets On Sale Now For ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for Romy & Michele: The Musical, a new Off-Broadway production based on the cult-classic film Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion. The new musical begins performances on October 14 at Stage 42, and will open on Tuesday, October 28.

Tickets can be purchased at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

As previously announced, Romy & Michele: The Musical will feature a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

Cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

Romy & Michele: The Musical is produced by Barry Kemp, Stephen Soucy, Peter Schneider and Laurence Mark with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.