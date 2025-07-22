Video: A CHORUS LINE Original Cast Will Reunite for Panel Discussion- Tune In Friday at 3pm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fifty years ago this year, A Chorus Line hit the stage and became a worldwide sensation—and the Library for the Performing Arts was there to capture it during its first days! The Theatre on Film and Tape Archive videotaped A Chorus Line in July 1975 during its original Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater, just days before the sold out success moved to Broadway for a record-breaking run.

Now, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will celebrate the history of this groundbreaking musical with a panel discussion featuring original 1975 cast members Kelly Bishop, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, and Donna McKechnie, performers who were all captured in our original recording. Moderated by Broadway producer and director Richard Jay-Alexander, the panel will talk about what led to their involvement and their experiences in the production, and working with Michael Bennett, the original director-choreographer.

Tune in of Friday, July 25 at 3pm ET to watch the full discussion live! In the meantime, catch up with Baayork Lee, who will direct the Entertainment Community Fund benefit performance on Sunday, July 27.

For 60 years, The Library for the Performing Arts has provided a hub for artists, scholars, and lovers of dance, music, theater, and the performing arts at-large. In celebration of the Library's 60th anniversary, Summer for the City presents a series of events for all ages, including film screenings, storytimes, reading parties, dance recitals, exclusive tours of the Library's treasures, participatory workshops, play readings, pop-up shops, concerts, silent discos, and more! You’re invited to experience the cultural legacy of New York from an expert's perspective and explore the vast collection of one of the country's greatest arts libraries.

Photo Credit: Martha Swope, 1983