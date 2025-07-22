House Republicans Aim to Have Kennedy Center Opera House Renamed for Melania Trump

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The opera house at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts may soon bear a new name: the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.” The Hill reports that House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee voted 33-25 on Tuesday to approve an amendment to the annual spending bill for interior, environment, and related agencies that would rename the venue in honor of the former first lady.

The amendment is part of a broader package of proposals included in the fiscal legislation. This move comes several months after President Donald Trump reshaped the Kennedy Center’s board and appointed himself as chair, a break from tradition that drew criticism at the time. Trump accused the institution of being too “woke.”

Both Donald and Melania Trump attended a performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center last month.

The Kennedy Center Opera House, which seats over 2,300 people, is the institution’s second-largest venue and hosts many of its premier dance and opera performances. It remains unclear when the legislation, including the renaming amendment, will be brought to the full House for a vote.

BroadwayWorld reported in June that subscription sales at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have declined by approximately 36% compared to the same period last year, according to internal figures obtained by The Washington Post. The arts center has generated $2.66 million in revenue from subscriptions for the upcoming season, down from $4.41 million in 2023 - a decrease of about $1.6 million.