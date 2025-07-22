 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway

Rolling Thunder will open July 24 at New World Stages.

By: Jul. 22, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rolling Thunder is about to have its New York City premiere!  The musical features a book by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett and is directed by Kenneth Ferrone. 

The cast includes Drew Becker (Johnny), Cassadee Pope (Linda), Justin Matthew Sargent (Thomas), Daniel Yearwood (Andy), Courtnee Carter (Nurse Kelly, Andy’s Mother, & others), and Deon’te Goodman (Mike, Jimi, & others). Understudies for this production are Ethan Hardy Benson and Erin Ramirez.

Part rock concert, part documentary, this exhilaration and moving show tells the heartfelt stories of young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War and the galvanizing protest movement that sought to end it. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with the fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975, when NVA tanks rolled through the gates of the Presidential Palace.

Rolling Thunder brings together legendary songs of the period of the ‘60s and ‘70s, raw and potent storytelling inspired by Vietnam veterans and their families. The draft, combat, civil rights movement, and homecoming are evocatively reawakened in this intimate and epic work. At heart, it’s a deeply moving love story of courage, longing, loss, and hope.

Catch a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Drew Becker

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Courtnee Carter, Daniel Yearwood, Drew Becker, Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Drew Becker, Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Deon'te Goodman, Courtnee Carter, Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Justin Matthew Sargent, Daniel Yearwood

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Cassadee Pope, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Courtnee Carter

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Cassadee Pope, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent, Courtnee Carter, Deon'te Goodman

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Rebecca Blake

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Kenneth Ferrone

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Cassadee Pope, Courtnee Carter, Drew Becker, Kenneth Ferrone, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Courtnee Carter

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Courtnee Carter, Daniel Yearwood

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Courtnee Carter, Daniel Yearwood

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Cassadee Pope, Courtnee Carter, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Deon'te Goodman, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Justin Matthew Sargent, Deon'te Goodman, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Drew Becker

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Deon'te Goodman

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Deon'te Goodman

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent, Deon'te Goodman, Drew Becker

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Sherrod Barnes, Sonny Paladino, Grant Braddock, Yuka Tadano, Aurelien Budynek

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
The cast and creative team of Rolling Thunder

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
The cast and creative team of Rolling Thunder

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway Image
Deon'te Goodman, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Courtnee Carter



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos