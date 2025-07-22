Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Off-Broadway

Rolling Thunder will open July 24 at New World Stages.
Rolling Thunder is about to have its New York City premiere! The musical features a book by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett and is directed by Kenneth Ferrone.
The cast includes Drew Becker (Johnny), Cassadee Pope (Linda), Justin Matthew Sargent (Thomas), Daniel Yearwood (Andy), Courtnee Carter (Nurse Kelly, Andy’s Mother, & others), and Deon’te Goodman (Mike, Jimi, & others). Understudies for this production are Ethan Hardy Benson and Erin Ramirez.
Part rock concert, part documentary, this exhilaration and moving show tells the heartfelt stories of young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War and the galvanizing protest movement that sought to end it. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with the fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975, when NVA tanks rolled through the gates of the Presidential Palace.
Rolling Thunder brings together legendary songs of the period of the ‘60s and ‘70s, raw and potent storytelling inspired by Vietnam veterans and their families. The draft, combat, civil rights movement, and homecoming are evocatively reawakened in this intimate and epic work. At heart, it’s a deeply moving love story of courage, longing, loss, and hope.
Catch a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Drew Becker
Courtnee Carter, Daniel Yearwood, Drew Becker, Justin Matthew Sargent
Daniel Yearwood, Drew Becker, Justin Matthew Sargent
Deon'te Goodman, Courtnee Carter, Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Justin Matthew Sargent, Daniel Yearwood
Cassadee Pope, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Courtnee Carter
Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent
Cassadee Pope, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent, Courtnee Carter, Deon'te Goodman
Rebecca Blake
Daniel Yearwood, Cassadee Pope, Courtnee Carter, Drew Becker, Kenneth Ferrone, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent
Daniel Yearwood, Courtnee Carter
Courtnee Carter, Daniel Yearwood
Courtnee Carter, Daniel Yearwood
Cassadee Pope, Courtnee Carter, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent
Deon'te Goodman, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent
Justin Matthew Sargent, Deon'te Goodman, Drew Becker, Daniel Yearwood
Drew Becker
Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker
Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent, Deon'te Goodman, Drew Becker
Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker
Daniel Yearwood, Deon'te Goodman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker
Sherrod Barnes, Sonny Paladino, Grant Braddock, Yuka Tadano, Aurelien Budynek
The cast and creative team of Rolling Thunder
The cast and creative team of Rolling Thunder
Deon'te Goodman, Daniel Yearwood, Justin Matthew Sargent, Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Courtnee Carter