Jennifer Nettles’ GIULIA Musical and More Set for PAC NYC 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed new productions to take the stage in early 2026: Gems, choreographed by Benjamin Millepied (February 21–22), Trash by James Caverly and Andrew Morrill (March 7–28), and the returns of Motion/Matter: All Styles Dance Battle (March 21) and Family Day (May 30). Jennifer Nettles’ new musical GIULIA: The Poison Queen of Palermo will premiere at PAC NYC in new dates to be announced soon. In late 2025, PAC NYC will present ICONS OF CULTURE celebrating women leaders Diane Von Furstenberg, Es Devlin, Danai Gurira, and Christy Turlington Burns (October 29 – November 1) and the Old Vic’s acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol (November 23 – December 28).

These theater, music, and dance productions and special events reflect the center’s mission to develop, present, and produce across multiple artistic disciplines and genres.

“This season continues with a multitude of artists I am inspired to have on our stages. Benjamin Millepied brings the best of dance to PAC NYC, James Caverly’s and Andrew Morrill’s play Trash is hilarious and insightful, and our Motion/Matter dance battles have thrilled sold-out crowds every year,” says Bill Rauch, Artistic Director. “We look forward to announcing new dates for Jennifer Nettles' musical soon and introducing her astonishing work to PAC NYC audiences.”

Gems

By Benjamin Millepied

An L.A. Dance Project Production

Co-Presented with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels

Performances: Saturday, February 21 at 8pm & Sunday, February 22 at 3pm

Discover a ballet triptych by Benjamin Millepied celebrating the unity of dance, music, and visual art. Commissioned by Van Cleef & Arpels, this trilogy of contemporary ballets—Reflections (2013), Hearts & Arrows (2014), and On the Other Side (2016)—draws inspiration from the symbolic and emotional resonance of precious stones. Each work offers a distinct world where movement, music, and design converge to reveal something luminous and intimate. Presented together for the first time in New York by PAC NYC and Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels, the triptych marks the culmination of a creative journey spanning over a decade.

Reflections is a meditation on longing—sensual, sharp-edged, and fleeting. Set to David Lang’s haunting score and framed by Barbara Kruger’s bold visual language, the ballet explores the tension between presence and absence, desire and memory.

Hearts & Arrows pulses with crystalline energy, carried by the precise, layered rhythms of Philip Glass. Liam Gillick’s sculptural design of shifting light and shadow becomes a silent partner to the choreography, where emotion takes on an architectural clarity.

On the Other Side is a deeply human work—intimate, emotional, and communal. Set to a suite of piano études by Glass and enveloped by Mark Bradford’s immersive, painterly set, the ballet becomes a portrait of togetherness, tracing the bonds between individuals and the quiet strength of collective experience.

Trash

An Out of the Box Theatrics production

By James Caverly and Andrew Morrill

Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad

Opening Night: March 13, 2026

Saturday, March 7-Saturday, March 28 at 8pm

Living together is one thing. Understanding each other? That can get messy. Tim and Jake may be Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city, but they’re polar opposites—each with very different views on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they spiral into a comic and insightful examination of their personal garbage—and their perceptions of each other’s lives.

MOTION/MATTER: ALL STYLES DANCE BATTLE

Saturday, March 21 at 5pm

Get ready to feel the rush of adrenaline as Motion/Matter: All-Styles Dance Battle returns to Perelman Performing Arts Center.

After the wild successes of PAC NYC’s sold-out 2024 and 2025 showdowns, the one-and-only Cebo is back, this time co-hosting with the legendary Nubian Nene, for a high-voltage battle that will light up Lower Manhattan!

Top-tier dancers from NYC’s street and club scenes will throw down in a fierce face-off demonstrating locking, popping, breaking, and all the moves that define the culture. A panel of all-star judges decides who takes the cash grand prize, but Motion/Matter: All-Styles Dance Battle isn’t just a competition — it’s a showcase of the transformative power of street dance and creating motions that matter.

FAMILY DAY 2026

After welcoming dozens of artists and thousands of families at the inaugural Family Day open house on July 12, 2025, PAC NYC is thrilled to announce a second Family Day on Saturday, May 30.