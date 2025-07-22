Video: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW New Broadway Footage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







An all new trailer has been released for the Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, including never-before-seen production footage featuring the original Broadway cast led by 2024 Tony nominee Louis McCartney and Emmy nominee Gabrielle Neveah. Check out the video!

The show, currently playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, won 4 Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-winning play of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

With the final season of the TV series coming to Netflix later this year, fans are flocking to the Marquis Theatre to catch up on the prequel to the series in order to get the full story for Stranger Things 5, for which a teaser was just released.