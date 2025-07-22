HAMILTON Will Offer 1000 $10 Tickets For 10th Anniversary Matinee Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the 10th anniversary performance of Hamilton, an expanded digital lottery will take place for a fan-filled matinee performance on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 1pm ET. For this special performance, a minimum of 1,000 seats will be $10.00 and will be distributed through the lottery.

Registration for the lottery will open Tuesday, July 22 at 10:00 AM and close Thursday, July 31 at noon. Entering the lottery is the only way to access tickets to the anniversary matinee performance.

Lottery winners are required to show ID at the box office at the time of pick up, the name on the ID must match the name used to enter. It is recommended that lottery winners not share images of their tickets on social media platforms as the barcode can be easily copied from a photo and resold.

HOW TO ENTER

You can visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register or use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 31 via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

The evening invite-only anniversary performance of Hamilton on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 7pm ET will be a fundraiser for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a multi-ethnic, multi-racial coalition of leading national immigrant service providers. Funds raised will go to support the critical work of its members in the areas of legal and social services, public education, and advocacy.

VIP packages, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, are now available at https://www.hispanicfederation.org/hamilten. Proceeds will go directly to Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.

Hamilton recommends patrons avoid all third-party sellers for the August 6th performances as tickets for these shows are not authorized for purchase on any ticketing site and could be counterfeit.