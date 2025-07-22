Photo: Jess Folley in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Burlesque The Musical has its official gala opening in the West End tonight, new production photos have been released. Check out the all new photos below!

Burlesque The Musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher began performances at the Savoy Theatre on 10 July, with a Gala Night tonight 22 July. It plays for a limited season until Saturday 6 September 2025.

The cast is: Orfeh (Tess), Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), Asha Parker Wallace (Nikki), Paul Jacob French (Jackson) and George Maguire (Vince) are: Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Jake Dupree (Trey/Chardonnay), Marlee Fergusson (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Stand-by Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Ensemble), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Spring), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Dance Captain and Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble).

As well as playing Sean, Todrick Hall is lead composer of the production as well as director and choregographer.

Orfeh, a Tony and Grammy Award nominee, most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include: Paulette in Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose. Her TV work credits include Sex and the City and Law and Order.

Jess Folley, who returns to the production to play Ali Rose, has written new music for the show alongside Todrick Hall. Jess won the first series of the national ITV show The Voice Kids UK and in 2019 her band were crowned winners of X Factor – The Band. She has since dedicated all her time to developing herself as an artist and songwriter, having had the opportunity to work with some of the most respected songwriters and producers in the industry.

The Olivier Award-winning George Maguire returns to the show to play Vince and Asha Parker Wallace makes her professional and West End debut as Nikki. Paul Jacob French, whose musical credits include An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, The Wizard of Oz and Grease will play Jackson.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Jess Folley