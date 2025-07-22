Photos/Video: First-Look at Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roku has released a trailer and first look photos for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer, the newest iteration of the fan-favorite franchise. The lineup of the special show features Broadway's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Andrew Rannells as celebrity bakers, alongside actor Yara Shahidi and comedian June Diane Raphael.

Under the guidance of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, these stars will put their skills to the test with three challenging bakes, with only one rising to the occasion and claiming the coveted Star Baker title. Hosted by Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry, the one-episode special will stream on The Roku Channel beginning August 16, 2025. Take a look at new first-look photos below!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Take Me Out for which he won a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in Modern Family and also hosts the popular podcast Dinner's on Me. He recently starred in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are at the National Theatre and will soon be seen in The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

On Broadway, Rannells became known for his performance as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, earning him a Tony nomination. He returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Onscreen, has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” More recently, he starred in Gutenberg! The Musical! and All In: Comedy About Love on Broadway.

Photos courtesy of Roku