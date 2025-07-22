Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Perform to Cheer Up Stephen Colbert Following THE LATE SHOW Cancellation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously announced, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026. To cheer up Colbert and his audience, Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Weird" Al Yankovic stopped by during last night's episode to perform Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

They were joined by some more famous friends who were planted in the audience, including Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Check out the full clip here!

The Late Show debuted in 1993 with David Letterman. Throughout the years, the talk show has showcased numerous talents from Broadway, television, music, and more. At its closure next May, Stephen Colbert will have hosted the show for eleven seasons. He took over from David Letterman in 2015. The current late-night TV lineup includes The Tonight Show on NBC, Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.