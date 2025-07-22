Full Cast and Cities Set For THE NOTEBOOK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast and 2025-26 tour route have been announced for the upcoming tour of THE NOTEBOOK, which kicks off this September.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK will begin performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

THE NOTEBOOK features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Following its release, THE NOTEBOOK (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect, with breakout single “My Days” now surpassing 9 million streams on Spotify alone.

Tour Dates

Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

September 6–27, 2025

Hartford, CT – The Bushnell

September 30 – October 5, 2025

Buffalo, NY – Shea's Performing Arts Center

October 7–12, 2025

Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center

October 14–26, 2025

Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

October 28 – November 2, 2025

St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox

November 4–16, 2025

St. Paul, MN – The Ordway

November 18–30, 2025

Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Performing Arts

December 2–7, 2025

Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

December 9–14, 2025

Denver, CO – Denver Center for the Performing Arts

December 16–28, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages

January 6–25, 2026

Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts

January 27 – February 8, 2026

San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

February 10 – March 1, 2026

Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

March 3–8, 2026

Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

March 10–15, 2026

Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 17–22, 2026

Reno, NV – Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

March 24–29, 2026

Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center

March 31 – April 5, 2026

Tempe, AZ – ASU Gammage

April 7–12, 2026

San Diego, CA – Civic Theatre

April 14–19, 2026

West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center

April 28 – May 3, 2026

Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center

May 5–10, 2026

Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

May 12–17, 2026

Charlotte, NC – Blumenthal Arts

May 19–24, 2026

Tampa, FL – Straz Center

May 26–31, 2026

Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center

June 2–7, 2026

Greenville, SC – Peace Center

June 9–14, 2026

Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Performing Arts Center

June 16–21, 2026

Fort Worth, TX – Bass Hall

June 23–28, 2026

Durham, NC – DPAC

July 14–19, 2026

Philadelphia, PA – Academy of Music

July 21 – August 2, 2026

Washington, D.C. – National Theatre

August 18–30, 2026