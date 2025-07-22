Full Cast and Cities Set For THE NOTEBOOK Tour

The show will begin performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year.
Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.
The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK will begin performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.
Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.
THE NOTEBOOK features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).
The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.
The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.
Following its release, THE NOTEBOOK (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect, with breakout single “My Days” now surpassing 9 million streams on Spotify alone.
Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square
September 6–27, 2025
Hartford, CT – The Bushnell
September 30 – October 5, 2025
Buffalo, NY – Shea's Performing Arts Center
October 7–12, 2025
Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center
October 14–26, 2025
Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
October 28 – November 2, 2025
St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox
November 4–16, 2025
St. Paul, MN – The Ordway
November 18–30, 2025
Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Performing Arts
December 2–7, 2025
Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
December 9–14, 2025
Denver, CO – Denver Center for the Performing Arts
December 16–28, 2025
Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages
January 6–25, 2026
Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts
January 27 – February 8, 2026
San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre
February 10 – March 1, 2026
Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
March 3–8, 2026
Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
March 10–15, 2026
Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
March 17–22, 2026
Reno, NV – Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
March 24–29, 2026
Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center
March 31 – April 5, 2026
Tempe, AZ – ASU Gammage
April 7–12, 2026
San Diego, CA – Civic Theatre
April 14–19, 2026
West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center
April 28 – May 3, 2026
Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center
May 5–10, 2026
Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center
May 12–17, 2026
Charlotte, NC – Blumenthal Arts
May 19–24, 2026
Tampa, FL – Straz Center
May 26–31, 2026
Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center
June 2–7, 2026
Greenville, SC – Peace Center
June 9–14, 2026
Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Performing Arts Center
June 16–21, 2026
Fort Worth, TX – Bass Hall
June 23–28, 2026
Durham, NC – DPAC
July 14–19, 2026
Philadelphia, PA – Academy of Music
July 21 – August 2, 2026
Washington, D.C. – National Theatre
August 18–30, 2026
