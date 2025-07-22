Filmed Version of BAT OUT OF HELL Will Come to The Big Screen in Autumn 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayHD has teamed up with Stagescreen to film Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, and acquired exclusive US broadcast rights. Currently selling out across the UK, the multiple award-winning musical features the legendary songs of composer and lyricist Jim Steinman made famous by Meat Loaf and other artists. Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, this reimagined production features a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded. Premiere information will be announced at a later date.

“When we first saw Bat Out of Hell in New York City we knew immediately that it was perfect for BroadwayHD. It’s been a labor of love since then to make it happen and we could not be more excited to partner with Stagescreen who have become industry leaders in this area,” explain BroadwayHD Founders and Co-Presidents Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, who also serve as executive producers on the film.

The musical, which is set in a dystopian world where a group of immortal bikers are harassed by a local warlord - only for one biker to fall in love with the warlord’s daughter, includes Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, such as “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” along with the previously unreleased song “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.”

Originally presented at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England, in 2017, the show opened at the West End’s London Coliseum later that year, winning the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and earning eight WhatsOnStage Award nominations, including Best New Musical. It subsequently played Toronto before returning to London’s West End where it broke box office records at the Dominion Theatre. An international tour followed across the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Australia. The current UK tour kicked off in January 2025 and will run through September 2025.

The cast features Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. Additional cast includes Georgia Bradshaw as Zahara, Ryan Carter as Jagwire, Carla Bertran as Tink, Luke Street as Ledoux and Carly Burns as Valkyrie. Completing the cast are Leo Abad, Peter Camilleri, Joshua Dever, Reece Duncan, Georgia Holland, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Natalie Pilkington, Harriet Richardson-Cockerline, Sophie-Rose Emery, Catherine Saunders, Ethan Tanner, Craig Watson, James Wilkinson-Jones and Beth Woodcock.