Sharna Burgess, Paige Davis and More Join PEN PALS at DR2 Theatre

Audio brought to you by:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pen Pals Off-Broadway has revealed new additions to the rotating cast: Sharna Burgess (“Dancing with the Stars,” Regional: Esther) and Paige Davis (“Trading Spaces,” Boeing-Boeing on Broadway) Catherine Curtin (“Orange is the New Black,” “Stranger Things”) and Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”), and Emily Skinner (Side Show, Tony nom; The Cher Show) and Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Sweeney Todd).

Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere, producer Lisa Dozier Shacket proudly announces the return of Pen Pals this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by Suzanne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

“Having this incredible ensemble of powerhouse women bring Pen Pals to life is an absolute joy and privilege,” says producer Lisa Dozier Shacket. “Each of them brings a unique voice and depth to this remarkable story of friendship and resilience.”

Rotating Cast Schedule:

AUG 15 – AUG 31: Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar

SEPT 3 – SEPT 14: Michelle Clunie & Megan Follows

SEPT 17 – SEPT 28: Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis

OCT 1 – OCT 12: Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin

OCT 15 – OCT 26: Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington

OCT 29 – NOV 9: Catherine Curtin & Marcia Cross

NOV 12 – NOV 23: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick

DEC 10 – DEC 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner