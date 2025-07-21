Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, Broadway fans! Pour yourself a cup of coffee and let’s dive into the highlights lighting up the theatrical world. Last night, Nicholas Barasch sailed back to Broadway in style with the rollicking revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Chiara Aurelia and John Proctor is the Villain took the stage in stunning new production photos, while Bryant Park was buzzing as Broadway in Bryant Park returned with show-stopping numbers from Death Becomes Her, Just In Time, Wicked and more. Bobby Flay revealed plans for a Beat Bobby Flay musical, and the Sound of Music’s 60th anniversary brought behind-the-scenes nostalgia on national TV. In the world of photos, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp made a surprise trip to Broadway, and Alice in Wonderland dazzled London. Plus, mark your calendars: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is heading to the big screen, and Chloë Grace Moretz is leading a new Off-Broadway cast. For these and more, stay tuned and get ready to wake up with BroadwayWorld!
Video: Nicholas Barasch Has Swashbuckled His Way Back to Broadway
This week on The Roundtable, Robert Bannon welcomes the incomparable Nicholas Barasch, now starring in the spirited Broadway revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. With his soaring vocals and irresistible charm, Barash takes center stage in this musical comedy classic, bringing a fresh twist to the role of Frederic. Watch in this video.
Photos: Chiara Aurelia in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
You can now get a first look at new production photos featuring Chiara Aurelia in John Proctor is the Villain. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets here!
Video: Broadway In Bryant Park Returns With DEATH BECOMES HER, JUST IN TIME and More
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Performances came from the casts of Death Becomes Her, Just In Time, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Gypsy, and Chicago.
| Video: Bobby Flay Reveals Plans for BEAT BOBBY FLAY Broadway Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Bobby Flay is cooking up a Broadway show. On a visit to The Tonight Show, the prolific chef shared that his long-running cooking show, Beat Bobby Flay, will be heading to a Broadway stage at some point in the future.. (more...)
Video: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Spotlighted on TODAY for 60th Anniversary
Video: Gracie Lawrence and the JUST IN TIME Cast Pay Tribute to Connie Francis
by Stephi Wild
Following last night's performance of Just In Time, Gracie Lawrence and the cast paid tribute to the late Connie Francis with a song during the curtain call. Check out a video here.. (more...)
Video: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Canceled at CBS; Will End Run Next May
Video: Tony-Winner Nicole Scherzinger Talks SUNSET BLVD. and Spicy Wings on HOT ONES
by A.A. Cristi
Nicole Scherzinger made a fiery appearance on Hot Ones, bringing Broadway flair, pop star charm, and raw honesty as she tackled the show's infamous spicy wing challenge. Watch the video of her appearance! . (more...)
| Photos: Noah Schnapp Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Noah Schnapp, star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” attended a performance of the Broadway prequel, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, ahead of the release of the final season of the show coming later this year. See photos here! . (more...)
| Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Marylebone Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
Official production photography has been released today for the UK premiere of a new production of Alice in Wonderland at Marylebone Theatre which is now playing until 31 August 2025. . (more...)
| Review: KIMBERY AKIMBO at Connor Palace--Key Bank Broadway Series
by Roy Berko
Offerings of the musical theater cover a vast array of topics. There is the tale of the young prince who wants to find his “Corner of the sky” (PIPPIN), the flower girl who wants to be a lady (MY FAIR LADY), and the dairy man who has a life ruled by tradition (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF). . (more...)
Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Simard and More Join A CHORUS LINE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have been revealed for the 50th anniversary celebration of A Chorus Line, including Ariana DeBose, Lauren Graham and more. Learn who else is taking part!. (more...)
Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Two Tracks From Original Broadway Cast Recording
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Records will release JUST IN TIME (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the Broadway production starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin. Listen to two tracks off the album now!. (more...)
