 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Jul. 21, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend. 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Pour yourself a cup of coffee and let’s dive into the highlights lighting up the theatrical world. Last night, Nicholas Barasch sailed back to Broadway in style with the rollicking revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Chiara Aurelia and John Proctor is the Villain took the stage in stunning new production photos, while Bryant Park was buzzing as Broadway in Bryant Park returned with show-stopping numbers from Death Becomes Her, Just In Time, Wicked and more. Bobby Flay revealed plans for a Beat Bobby Flay musical, and the Sound of Music’s 60th anniversary brought behind-the-scenes nostalgia on national TV. In the world of photos, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp made a surprise trip to Broadway, and Alice in Wonderland dazzled London. Plus, mark your calendars: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is heading to the big screen, and Chloë Grace Moretz is leading a new Off-Broadway cast. For these and more, stay tuned and get ready to wake up with BroadwayWorld!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image
Video: Nicholas Barasch Has Swashbuckled His Way Back to Broadway

This week on The Roundtable, Robert Bannon welcomes the incomparable Nicholas Barasch, now starring in the spirited Broadway revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. With his soaring vocals and irresistible charm, Barash takes center stage in this musical comedy classic, bringing a fresh twist to the role of Frederic. Watch in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image
Photos: Chiara Aurelia in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

You can now get a first look at new production photos featuring Chiara Aurelia in John Proctor is the Villain. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image
Video: Broadway In Bryant Park Returns With DEATH BECOMES HER, JUST IN TIME and More

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Performances came from the casts of Death Becomes Her, Just In Time, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Gypsy, and Chicago.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image Video: Bobby Flay Reveals Plans for BEAT BOBBY FLAY Broadway Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Bobby Flay is cooking up a Broadway show. On a visit to The Tonight Show, the prolific chef shared that his long-running cooking show, Beat Bobby Flay, will be heading to a Broadway stage at some point in the future.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image Video: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Spotlighted on TODAY for 60th Anniversary
by Josh Sharpe
The Sound of Music movie is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, the TODAY Show dedicated a segment to the iconic film on Friday, taking viewers to Salzburg, where the movie was filmed and the real events took place. Watch the behind-the-scenes look now.. (more...)

Video: Gracie Lawrence and the JUST IN TIME Cast Pay Tribute to Connie Francis
by Stephi Wild
Following last night's performance of Just In Time, Gracie Lawrence and the cast paid tribute to the late Connie Francis with a song during the curtain call. Check out a video here.. (more...)

Video: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Canceled at CBS; Will End Run Next May
by Josh Sharpe
CBS announced on Thursday that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which debuted in 1993 with David Letterman, will conclude in May 2026 at the close of the 2025-26 broadcast season.. (more...)

Video: Tony-Winner Nicole Scherzinger Talks SUNSET BLVD. and Spicy Wings on HOT ONES
by A.A. Cristi
Nicole Scherzinger made a fiery appearance on Hot Ones, bringing Broadway flair, pop star charm, and raw honesty as she tackled the show's infamous spicy wing challenge. Watch the video of her appearance! . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image Photos: Noah Schnapp Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Noah Schnapp, star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” attended a performance of the Broadway prequel, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, ahead of the release of the final season of the show coming later this year. See photos here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Marylebone Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
Official production photography has been released today for the UK premiere of a new production of Alice in Wonderland at Marylebone Theatre which is now playing until 31 August 2025. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More Image Review: KIMBERY AKIMBO at Connor Palace--Key Bank Broadway Series
by Roy Berko
Offerings of the musical theater cover a vast array of topics.  There is the tale of the young prince who wants to find his “Corner of the sky” (PIPPIN), the flower girl who wants to be a lady (MY FAIR LADY), and the dairy man who has a life ruled by tradition (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF). . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Disney on Broadway School of Excellence Grant Winners Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The recipients of the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program have been revealed. Learn more about the program and learn about the winners here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Movie in Development; Sadie Sink to Executive Produce
by Josh Sharpe
A film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway play, John Proctor Is the Villain, is currently in the works, featuring a screenplay by Kimberly Bellflower, who will adapt her stage play.. (more...)
Chloë Grace Moretz, Amy Landecker, and River Lipe-Smith Will Lead CAROLINE Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
MCC Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Caroline, by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. Learn more here!. (more...)
Award-Winning Lyricist Alan Bergman Passes Away at 99
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that lyricist Alan Bergman, who worked with his late wife Marilyn on numerous hit songs for the screen, passed away on Thursday at his Los Angeles home at the age of 99.. (more...)
 

Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Simard and More Join A CHORUS LINE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have been revealed for the 50th anniversary celebration of A Chorus Line, including Ariana DeBose, Lauren Graham and more. Learn who else is taking part!. (more...)

Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Two Tracks From Original Broadway Cast Recording
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Records will release JUST IN TIME (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the Broadway production starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin. Listen to two tracks off the album now!. (more...)

Audra McDonald to Perform This Sunday's GYPSY Matinee
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audra McDonald will star as Rose in Gypsy on Broadway for the Sunday, July 20th 3pm matinee. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Robert Downey Jr., Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo and More Join ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN Staged Reading
by A.A. Cristi
The Center at West Park will present a special one-night-only reading of William Goldman’s Academy Award-winning screenplay All the President’s Men on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton, NY.. (more...)
Mathilde Dratwa Explains How and Why David Mamet Became the Focus of Her New Play
by Nicole Rosky
A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein is soon coming to The Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons as a reading to benefit the New York Civil Liberties Union. The woman behind the concept is playwright Mathilde Dratwa and in a recent interview she explained the play's origins. . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Paciencia y fe!"

- In the Heights

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos