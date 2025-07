Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 21, 2025- JOHN PROCTOR Film in the Works and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, Broadway fans! Pour yourself a cup of coffee and let’s dive into the highlights lighting up the theatrical world. Last night, Nicholas Barasch sailed back to Broadway in style with the rollicking revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Chiara Aurelia and John Proctor is the Villain took the stage in stunning new production photos, while Bryant Park was buzzing as Broadway in Bryant Park returned with show-stopping numbers from Death Becomes Her, Just In Time, Wicked and more. Bobby Flay revealed plans for a Beat Bobby Flay musical, and the Sound of Music’s 60th anniversary brought behind-the-scenes nostalgia on national TV. In the world of photos, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp made a surprise trip to Broadway, and Alice in Wonderland dazzled London. Plus, mark your calendars: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is heading to the big screen, and Chloë Grace Moretz is leading a new Off-Broadway cast. For these and more, stay tuned and get ready to wake up with BroadwayWorld!

The Front Page



Video: Nicholas Barasch Has Swashbuckled His Way Back to Broadway This week on The Roundtable, Robert Bannon welcomes the incomparable Nicholas Barasch, now starring in the spirited Broadway revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. With his soaring vocals and irresistible charm, Barash takes center stage in this musical comedy classic, bringing a fresh twist to the role of Frederic. Watch in this video.



Photos: Chiara Aurelia in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN You can now get a first look at new production photos featuring Chiara Aurelia in John Proctor is the Villain. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets here!



Video: Broadway In Bryant Park Returns With DEATH BECOMES HER, JUST IN TIME and More 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Performances came from the casts of Death Becomes Her, Just In Time, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Gypsy, and Chicago.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

The recipients of the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program have been revealed. Learn more about the program and learn about the winners here!. ( more... A film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway play, John Proctor Is the Villain, is currently in the works, featuring a screenplay by Kimberly Bellflower, who will adapt her stage play.. ( more... MCC Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Caroline, by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. Learn more here!. ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that lyricist Alan Bergman, who worked with his late wife Marilyn on numerous hit songs for the screen, passed away on Thursday at his Los Angeles home at the age of 99.. ( more...

Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Simard and More Join A CHORUS LINE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members have been revealed for the 50th anniversary celebration of A Chorus Line, including Ariana DeBose, Lauren Graham and more. Learn who else is taking part!. (more...)

Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Two Tracks From Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlantic Records will release JUST IN TIME (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the Broadway production starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin. Listen to two tracks off the album now!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by A.A. Cristi

by Nicole Rosky

Listen Up

"Paciencia y fe!" - In the Heights

Audra McDonald will star as Rose in Gypsy on Broadway for the Sunday, July 20th 3pm matinee. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. ( more... The Center at West Park will present a special one-night-only reading of William Goldman’s Academy Award-winning screenplay All the President’s Men on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton, NY.. ( more... A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play About Harvey Weinstein is soon coming to The Judith O. Rubin Theater at Playwrights Horizons as a reading to benefit the New York Civil Liberties Union. The woman behind the concept is playwright Mathilde Dratwa and in a recent interview she explained the play's origins. . ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!