Video: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Canceled at CBS; Will End Run Next May

As of 2026, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be no more. CBS announced on Thursday that the late-night talk show, which debuted in 1993 with David Letterman, will conclude in May 2026 at the close of the 2025-26 broadcast season. Colbert shared the news during yesterday's taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater. Watch the announcement here.

In a joint statement from CBS executives George Cheeks, Amy Reisenback, and David Stapf, they noted that "this is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

They continued: "Our admiration, affection and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas."

Throughout the years, the talk show has showcased numerous Broadway talents through interviews and performances. In May of this year, Audra McDonald and the cast of Gypsy visited the show for a performance of "Some People." In 2021, the show famously aired a conversation with Stephen Sondheim in which he announced his new musical "Square One," which was later titled "Here We Are." This would end up being the final TV interview from the composer/lyricist, who passed away shortly after.

At its closure next May, Stephen Colbert will have hosted the show for eleven seasons. He took over from David Letterman in 2015, who had hosted the show beginning in 1993. The current late-night TV lineup includes The Tonight Show on NBC, Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Photo credit: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS