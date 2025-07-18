Video: Tony-Winner Nicole Scherzinger Talks SUNSET BLVD. and Spicy Wings on HOT ONES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nicole Scherzinger made a fiery appearance on Hot Ones, bringing Broadway flair, pop star charm, and raw honesty as she tackled the show's infamous spicy wing challenge. Watch the video of her appearance!

Promoting her Tony-winning turn as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Scherzinger reflected on her evolution from Pussycat Doll to West End and Broadway icon.

Between bites, she shared stories about her post-fame reinvention, a hilarious encounter with Prince hiding behind a bush in heels, and how she channels her own experience into Norma’s tragic glamour. “It’s been 20 years since the Dolls,” she said, “and I know what it feels like to be forgotten.”

Despite one regrettable double-dab, Scherzinger powered through with grace and humor, proving once again that she can handle the heat—onstage and off.