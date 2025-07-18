Audra McDonald to Perform This Sunday's GYPSY Matinee

Montego Glover was previously set to star as Rose in Gypsy beginning Sunday, July 20th.
Audra McDonald will star as Rose in Gypsy on Broadway for the Sunday, July 20th 3pm matinee. It was previously reported that Montego Glover would star as Rose in Gypsy beginning Sunday, July 20th.
Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, also stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.
Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by five-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.