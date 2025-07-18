Video: Bobby Flay Reveals Plans for BEAT BOBBY FLAY Broadway Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bobby Flay is cooking up a Broadway show. On a visit to The Tonight Show, the prolific chef shared that his long-running cooking show, Beat Bobby Flay, will be heading to a Broadway stage at some point in the future.

"So this is a true story...We're making Beat Bobby Flay: The Musical actually for Broadway," he told Jimmy Fallon. "We're working on an amazing composer. We have a writer. The whole thing is happening." As for who might be cast to play himself, Flay has only one person in mind: "We need Justin Timberlake. He hasn't won a Tony yet. He can sing. He can dance. He can do it all."

Confirming that this is indeed a real project in the works, the chef says the show itself "is going to tell a little bit of my life story and it's going to be a party. This is not going to be a bunch of show tunes. It's a real New York situation, and it's going to be a party every night in the theater."

If the show comes to fruition, this wouldn't be the first Beat Bobby Flay/Broadway crossover. A 2024 episode of the series, titled "Broadway Bound!" features a guest appearance from Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster, where she, along with chef Jet Tila, creates a new musical for Bobby Flay.

About Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and media personality. He has opened numerous upscale restaurants in New York City and beyond, the first of which was the renowned Mesa Grill in 1991. In December 2023, Bobby opened Brasserie B by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas offering delicious and distinct French-inspired dishes, an intersection of French cuisine and Flay's creative touches.

Bobby is the author of 18 best-selling cookbooks, with his latest, Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Iconic Recipes and Inspirations from a Groundbreaking American Chef: A Cookbook released on October 29th, 2024. Flay has starred in dozens of Food Network programs, including BBQ Brawl, Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, The Flay List, Iron Chef America as well as numerous specials.

Among his many distinctions are the 1993 James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year, his induction into the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America in 2007. Bobby has received five Daytime Emmy Awards for Boy Meets Grill, Grill It! with Bobby Flay and Barbecue Addiction. In 2015, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - the first chef ever to be awarded one.