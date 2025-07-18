Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Simard and More Join A CHORUS LINE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Entertainment Community Fund Board Chair Annette Bening, Broadway performer Tommy Bracco (Newsies), Academy Award-winning actor, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Drama Desk Award winner Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Blvd.), Golden Globe-nominated actress Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), The Dancers’ Resource founder Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret), Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her) will join the A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 pm ET at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

The Fund also revealed that an online auction via Charitybuzz is now available to attend the A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration. The exclusive auction package includes two coveted front-row tickets to the currently sold-out, one-night-only A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, as well as access to the official reception following the concert. To bid, please visit https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-front-row-seats-to-a-chorus-line-official-50th-3231500.

All proceeds from the event and the auction will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dance professionals.

The cast will include original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie, with special performances by Nick Adams (Drag: The Musical), Sarah Bowden (SMASH), Charlotte d'Amboise (Chicago), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Robyn Hurder (SMASH), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Francis Jue (Yellowface), Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Jessica Vosk (Hell's Kitchen), Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), Leigh Zimmerman (Olivier Winner) and “The Line” Dancers including Nick Adams, Ruby Calamia, Lauren Celentano, Kevin Curtis, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Eddie Gutierrez, Fiona Claire Huber, Konnor Kelly, Ian Liberto, Pierre Marais, Drew Minard, Adriana Negron, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Caleb Marshall Villarreal and Blake Zelesnikar*.



The evening will be directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, who will also remount the original Michael Bennett and Bob Avian choreography.

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit. That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.

*Artists subject to change.