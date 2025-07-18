JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Movie in Development; Sadie Sink to Executive Produce

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Proctor Is the Villain is officially coming to the screen. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway play is currently in the works. The movie will feature a screenplay by Kimberly Bellflower, who will adapt her stage play. A director, along with casting details, has yet to be announced.

Universal will produce and distribute the film, with Marc Platt (Wicked movie, La La Land, Dear Evan Hanson) and Tina Fey (Mean Girls) attached as producers. Sadie Sink, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Shelby, will serve as an executive producer. The show was nominated for seven total Tonys, including Best Play.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

Before hitting Broadway, the play was produced in Washington, D.C. in 2022 at the Studio Theatre and in Boston at the Huntington Theatre Company in 2024. Broadway performances for John Proctor Is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor opened at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St) on April 14, 2025. It will run through Sunday, August 13. Read reviews here.

Earlier this week, Chiara Aurelia took over the role of Shelby from Sadie Sink, who will play the character through the end of its run. Check out photos from her first performances here.