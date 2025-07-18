Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Two Tracks From Original Broadway Cast Recording

Atlantic Records will release Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the Broadway production starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin. The album arrives Friday, August 15th on all digital platforms, with physical formats following on Friday, October 24th. To celebrate the announcement, two show-stopping fan favorites — “Splish Splash” and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big / Just in Time”— are available everywhere now. Listen here!

The album was produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time GRAMMY winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick, and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded, and mixed by five-time GRAMMY winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer.



Performed by Groff and the original Broadway cast, both songs capture the high energy, charisma, and emotional depth that have made Just in Time a Broadway sensation. Early listeners have praised the fresh, contemporary arrangements and Groff’s electrifying vocal performance, which breathe new life into these Bobby Darin classics while honoring their timeless appeal. Watch the album trailer HERE.



Developed and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time sees Jonathan Groff returning to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. The great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, transporting audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a stellar ensemble cast of 11 on-stage actors, a live on-stage band performing such iconic hits as “Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” all of which were originally released by Darin on Atlantic Records’ ATCO Records imprint.

