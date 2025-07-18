Photos: Noah Schnapp Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Noah Schnapp, star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” attended a performance of the Broadway prequel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, ahead of the release of the final season of the show coming later this year. See photos here!

The series star joined Tony nominee Louis McCartney, star of the stage show, to surprise Stranger Things fans at the stage door after the performance. Audiences at the Marquis Theater were treated to a showing of the teaser for Stranger Things 5 after the performance of Broadway show.



The Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 5 Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-winning play of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. The show is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Noah Schnapp, Louis McCartney, Gabrielle Neveah, Patrick Scott McDermott, Alison Jaye, Alex Breaux

