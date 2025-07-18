Video: Nicholas Barasch Has Swashbuckled His Way Back to Broadway

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

This week on The Roundtable, Robert Bannon welcomes the incomparable Nicholas Barasch, now starring in the spirited Broadway revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical. With his soaring vocals and irresistible charm, Barash takes center stage in this musical comedy classic, bringing a fresh twist to the role of Frederic.

In this exclusive interview, Nicholas shares what it's like to dive into Gilbert & Sullivan’s world of romance, satire, and swashbuckling adventure—and why this production is striking such a chord with modern audiences.

From his breakout roles in She Loves Me and The Mystery of Edwin Drood to his triumphant turn in Pirates!, Nicholas opens up about his artistic journey, the evolution of his craft, and the joy of working with this dynamic creative team. It's an honest, funny, and deeply musical conversation you won’t want to miss. Watch the full chat—only on BroadwayWorld.