Chloë Grace Moretz, Amy Landecker, and River Lipe-Smith Will Lead CAROLINE Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Caroline, by Preston Max Allen and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. Caroline will begin previews on Friday September 12, with an opening night set for Tuesday September 30 and a limited run through Sunday October 19, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

The cast of Caroline will feature Amy Landecker (Bug, “Transparent”) as Rhea and Chloë Grace Moretz (“The Peripheral,” The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as Maddie, both returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, and, in their New York and Off Broadway debut, River Lipe-Smith (Geva Theatre’s A Christmas Carol) as Caroline.

Caroline will feature Scenic Design by Lee Jellinek (Oklahoma!), Costume Design by David Hyman (The Sound Inside), Sound Design by Christopher Darbassie (Camp Siegfried), and Voice, Text, and Dialect Coaching by Gigi Buffington (MCC’s Trophy Boys). Suki Tsujimoto is the Make-up Designer and Samantha Shoffner (MCC’s Trophy Boys) is the Properties Supervisor. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant and Erin Gioia Albrecht (MCC’s Trophy Boys) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

MCC Theater will host a pre-show community event on September 25 and a Community Forum on October 11. Post-show Audience Conversations will be held on September 13 and October 2. A post-show Playwright/Director Talkback will be held on September 24 and post-show Cast/Creative Talkbacks will be held on October 3 and 14. An Open Caption Performance will be held on October 10.

Priority booking for Patrons begins today, July 18, at 10am ET and Subscriber priority booking begins July 25 at 12pm ET. General on sale is August 1 at 12pm ET. Patrons and Subscribers have early access to tickets, and 2025-26 season subscriptions are now on sale. Packages include Caroline, plus two shows to be announced, starting at $202.50.