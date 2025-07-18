Video: Gracie Lawrence and the JUST IN TIME Cast Pay Tribute to Connie Francis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The iconic singer and actor Connie Francis recently passed away, as BroadwayWorld reported yesterday. Francis is currently being portrayed on stage by Gracie Lawrence in the Broadway musical Just in Time, The Bobby Darin Story.

Following last night's performance of Just in Time, Lawrence and the cast paid tribute to the late star with a song during the curtain call. Check out a video:

Connie Francis rose to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records worldwide. She was the first woman in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when "Everybody's Somebody's Fool" topped the chart in 1960. She was also the first woman to have three No. 1 hits on the chart, just three of her 53 career hits.

In addition to her music career, Francis made several film appearances including "Rock, Rock, Rock!", "Jamboree", "The Sheriff of Fractured Jaw", "Where The Boys Are", "Follow The Boys", "Looking For Love", and "When the Boys Meet the Girls."

Read her obituary here.