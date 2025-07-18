Video: Broadway In Bryant Park Returns With DEATH BECOMES HER, JUST IN TIME and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, on Thursday, July 17, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

The week 2 performances featured the casts of:

Chicago: Sophie Carmen-Jones, Rema Webb performed "When You're Good to Mama" and "All That Jazz".

Death Becomes Her: Dee Roscioli, Natalie Charle Ellis, Bud Weber, Ximone Rose performed "Tell Me, Ernest" and "Don't Say I Didn't Warn You".

Gypsy: Kevin Csolak, Shanel Bailey, Sasha Hutchings, and Tryphena Wade performed "Some People", "All I Need Is the Girl" and "If Mama Was Married".

Just In Time: Gracie Lawrence, Matthew Magnusson, Julia Grondin, Larkin Reilly, Valeria Yamin performed "Splish Splash" and "Who's Sorry Now?".

The Book of Mormon: Noah Marlowe, Keziah John-Paul, Kevin Clay performed "You and Me (But Mostly Me)".

Wicked: Allie Trimm and Lencia Kebede performed "Popular" and 'The Wizard and I".

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Hadestown, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX, and The Outsiders. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.